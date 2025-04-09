Greek Workers Unite: Massive Strikes Demand Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs
Thousands of Greek workers rallied in Athens, demanding higher wages as rising costs squeeze living standards. Strikes disrupted transportation, as unions highlighted diminishing purchasing power. Although Greece's economy has grown, wages lag behind inflation. Workers seek substantial pay hikes and a restoration of benefits lost in past austerity measures.
Thousands of Greek citizens converged in Athens on Wednesday to demand higher wages amidst escalating living costs. The strike halted ferries, grounded flights, and brought trains to a standstill. Public service workers, including air traffic controllers, seafarers, and municipal employees, joined forces to pressure the government.
Despite Greece's economic recovery from its 2009-2018 debt crisis and a 35% increase in minimum wage since 2019, many households struggle to cope with skyrocketing prices for essentials like food and housing. Labor unions claim that Greek workers' purchasing power has diminished, urging for significant wage increases and collective labor agreements.
Eurostat data underscores Greece's low purchasing power compared to other EU nations, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis balances fiscal prudence with rising living costs. With a promise to raise the minimum wage by 2027, the government faces increased pressure from workers seeking restored benefits and fair compensation to match inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
