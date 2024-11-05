Markets Watch as STOXX 600 Balances Earnings and U.S. Election

On Tuesday, Europe's STOXX 600 fluctuated between gains and losses as investors processed a series of disappointing earnings reports, including those from Vestas and Schroders, against the backdrop of the U.S. presidential election.

The pan-European index traded 0.2% higher after an earlier dip. Basic resources led the upward trend, with a nearly 1% rise. The tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the U.S. election has left investors uncertain about potential market impacts.

Earnings reports showed Vestas dropped 10.5% after underperforming quarterly profits, while Schroders fell 10.3% due to client fund outflows. In a contrasting move, Salzgitter surged 30% amid potential takeover news. Markets also anticipate upcoming rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

