Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Airport to Shut for Nightly Maintenance

Starting November 8, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport will undergo a 10-hour nightly shutdown for five months for maintenance and taxiway expansion. Domestic and international flights will be affected, but helicopter operations will continue as scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Starting November 8, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport will undergo a significant operational change. The airport will shut down for 10 hours each night to facilitate essential maintenance work. This closure, running from 10 pm to 8 am until March 31, aims to support the expansion of the airport's taxiway.

Both domestic and international flights into and out of the airport will be temporarily suspended during these hours. The decision impacts daily travel plans but is deemed necessary for the construction projects to progress efficiently, according to Bachchu Ram Shrestha, the Operations Manager and acting spokesperson of the airport.

Despite the closure's impact, helicopter operations will remain unaffected, continuing their usual schedules during the renovation period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

