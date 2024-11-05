Left Menu

Salesforce's India Expansion: A Billion-Dollar Milestone

Salesforce's Indian unit boosted its FY24 net profit by 40% to Rs 888.3 crore, crossing a revenue milestone of USD 1 billion for the first time. The company is expanding in Bengaluru with plans for a 'Salesforce Tower' and aims for further growth in India's public sector and digital transformation opportunities.

Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Salesforce, a leading global company in customer relationship management, reported a significant jump in profits for its Indian operations. FY24 saw a 40% increase, reaching Rs 888.3 crore in net profit, with revenue growing by 36% to cross the USD 1 billion mark. This milestone emphasizes the company's growth and investment potential in the region.

The strategic expansion in India includes leasing a new 12-storey 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru, adding to a global presence in major cities such as San Francisco and London. Salesforce India's chairperson, Arundhati Bhattacharya, highlighted the importance of the Indian market not only as a service hub but also a critical part of its global supply chain.

With a workforce increase of 3,000 since early 2024 and a focus on the public sector and digital transformation, Salesforce appears poised for continued expansion. The company's new investments signify a commitment to leveraging India's talent and market potential to support its global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

