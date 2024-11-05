Haryana Transport Minister Calls for Essential Overhaul

In a bid to improve transportation facilities, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has instructed his department to prioritize essential maintenance at all bus terminals. During a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Vij emphasized cleanliness and proper amenities like benches, lighting, and drinking water at these locations.

The minister also suggested the consideration of canteens at bus terminals, mirroring the services available at railway stations. He was adamant about the enforcement of stringent vehicle checks, ensuring state transport buses do not park at private dhabas and no unregistered vehicles are on the roads.

Vij stressed the importance of speed limit signage and accident-prone area identification to curtail road accidents. The minister was briefed on the vast state-run bus network, which services numerous routes daily, highlighting its significance in public transportation within Haryana.

