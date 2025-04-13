Uttar Pradesh Launches Statewide Cleanliness Drive Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti
A comprehensive cleanliness campaign swept across Uttar Pradesh, honoring Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. The initiative involved extensive community participation, focusing on cleaning statues, parks, and public spaces across all districts. The effort involved both urban and rural areas, prioritizing Ambedkar-related sites and monuments.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a massive cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of preparations for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. The initiative saw an outpouring of participation, with public representatives, officials, and citizens uniting for the cause.
The campaign focused on cleaning and maintaining statues of Dr. Ambedkar and other national heroes across the state's parks, monuments, and public spaces. Efforts were noted across all 75 districts, including significant activities in Varanasi, Aligarh, and Prayagraj.
Similar endeavors were undertaken in Ayodhya and the Agra division, with attention on sites like Ambedkar Park and important landmarks. Urban and rural areas benefited from the initiative, showcasing community engagement and dedication to commemorating Ambedkar's legacy.
