Ratan Tata's reticence spoke volumes during a critical period in Tata Sons' history. His 'no comment' response when questioned about Cyrus Mistry's leadership decisions led to speculation and reflection in Thomas Mathew's biography, 'Ratan Tata A Life'.

Tata, who endorsed Mistry as his successor in 2012, faced growing concerns over ethical and performance-related issues. The 'parallel running' arrangement with Mistry starkly highlighted differences in leadership approach and questions over corporate alignment.

Mistry's eventual removal as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 was a consequence of these issues, with Tata's reluctance to publicly elaborate viewed by many as a thunderous silence. Mathew highlights differing perspectives within the Tata group, underscoring the complex dynamics at play within one of India's storied conglomerates.

