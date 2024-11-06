Left Menu

Seamless Skies: Air India and Vistara's Merger Progress

Air India is ensuring a smooth transition for Vistara passengers post-merger, deploying additional resources like help desk kiosks at airports. The merger, set for November 11, will not alter Vistara's routes or in-flight experience. Vistara planes will feature a unique Air India code, and Vistara loyalty members are transitioning to Air India's program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:31 IST
Seamless Skies: Air India and Vistara's Merger Progress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has put in place extra resources, such as help desk kiosks at key touch points and airports, to facilitate a seamless experience for Vistara passengers following their merger next week, an official revealed on Wednesday.

Scheduled for November 11, the merger between Air India and Vistara, a joint venture of the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, won't alter Vistara's routes or in-flight services. Notably, Vistara aircraft will adopt a specific Air India code starting with '2'.

Air India's strategic deployment across Indian touch points includes branded customer support staff ready to assist travelers amid the integration of Vistara ticketing and check-in terminals into the Air India fold. Among logistical efforts, over 270,000 Vistara reservations have shifted to Air India, and 4.5 million Vistara loyalty members are transitioning. Despite service concerns, Air India assures that the Vistara experience remains intact under the freshly united carrier, which will operate with over 200 aircraft and cover 90 destinations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024