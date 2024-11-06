Seamless Skies: Air India and Vistara's Merger Progress

Air India has put in place extra resources, such as help desk kiosks at key touch points and airports, to facilitate a seamless experience for Vistara passengers following their merger next week, an official revealed on Wednesday.

Scheduled for November 11, the merger between Air India and Vistara, a joint venture of the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, won't alter Vistara's routes or in-flight services. Notably, Vistara aircraft will adopt a specific Air India code starting with '2'.

Air India's strategic deployment across Indian touch points includes branded customer support staff ready to assist travelers amid the integration of Vistara ticketing and check-in terminals into the Air India fold. Among logistical efforts, over 270,000 Vistara reservations have shifted to Air India, and 4.5 million Vistara loyalty members are transitioning. Despite service concerns, Air India assures that the Vistara experience remains intact under the freshly united carrier, which will operate with over 200 aircraft and cover 90 destinations globally.

