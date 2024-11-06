Left Menu

Trump's Impact: A New Era for India-US Trade Relations

With Donald Trump poised for a comeback, Indian exporters brace for potential trade hurdles due to his 'America First' agenda, likely including high tariffs on key exports such as automobiles and textiles. Changes in H-1B visa rules might also impact India's IT sector. New opportunities might arise amidst challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:58 IST
Experts predict that Indian exporters could face significant challenges if Donald Trump resumes office, owing to his 'America First' policies. Key areas of concern include increased customs duties on automobiles, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, which could make these Indian products less competitive in the U.S. market.

Furthermore, Trump's potential tightening of H-1B visa rules threatens to affect cost structures and growth in the Indian IT sector, which relies heavily on U.S. business, garnering 80% of its export earnings from the country.

Even as the threat of protectionism looms, Indian trade analysts suggest that a tougher U.S. stance on China could pave new avenues for Indian exporters, especially in sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals.

