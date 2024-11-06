Novo Nordisk Surges Ahead in Obesity Drug Market

Novo Nordisk reported impressive quarterly sales of its weight-loss drug Wegovy on Wednesday, alleviating investor concerns about growing competition from Eli Lilly. Novo's shares rose significantly, adding approximately $40 billion to the company's market value. This success reflects strong demand for Wegovy, which has seen sales soar by 48% from the previous quarter, reaching 17.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.5 billion), exceeding analyst expectations.

The company's total group sales rose by 21% to 71.3 billion crowns, slightly missing predictions due to underwhelming sales of their diabetes drug Ozempic. U.S. sales growth was further hindered by the discontinuation of volume-based rebates. Nevertheless, Novo continues to expand its Wegovy production, responding to high demand in the obesity drug market.

Wegovy, which has now been launched in at least 16 countries, remains critical to Novo's market leadership. Despite facing pricing pressures and competition from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, Novo's forward outlook remains positive, with expectations of continued sales growth and the release of new data for its CagriSema treatment, projecting even greater weight loss outcomes.

