Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro in India: A New Hope for Diabetes and Obesity

Eli Lilly unveiled its diabetes and weight-loss medication Mounjaro in India, a strategic move that positions the company ahead of rival Novo Nordisk in the world's largest and increasingly diabetic market.

Mounjaro, available at significantly lower prices than in the U.S., comes at a time of surging global demand for weight-loss pharmaceuticals and growing health concerns in India.

With the prevalence of obesity and diabetes rising, India represents a crucial market for Lilly, as the pharmaceutical landscape brims with competition from both international brands like Novo and local generic drugmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)