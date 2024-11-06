Tragedy Strikes Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Safety Concerns Arise

In a tragic incident at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train construction site in Gujarat's Anand district, three workers perished after a temporary structure collapsed, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The families of the deceased have received ex gratia payments of Rs 20 lakh each.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is conducting an investigation into the mishap, which occurred despite the area being barricaded, and workers not usually needing to be there. This raises significant safety concerns, prompting calls for heightened precautions at the construction site.

The ambitious project, heavily funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a Rs 88,000 crore loan, aims to establish a high-speed rail link between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by 2026. The construction, utilizing Japan's Shinkansen technology, faces multiple challenges including land acquisition delays.

