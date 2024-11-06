Left Menu

Max Healthcare Sees Revenue Surge of 1.9% in Q2 FY25

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 1.9% increase in net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching Rs 281.81 crore. Despite higher revenues from Rs 1,707.46 crore, expenses also escalated to Rs 1,374.61 crore. Notably, three partner facilities in New Delhi were excluded from the consolidated statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:26 IST
Max Healthcare Institute has reported a 1.9% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending in September FY25, with profits reaching Rs 281.81 crore. This growth is attributed to increased operational revenues.

In contrast to the Rs 276.68 crore profit seen during the same period last year, the company's financial performance highlights a significant rise. Noteworthy is the exclusion of three of the company's partner hospitals located in New Delhi from the consolidated financial report.

According to their regulatory filing, revenue from operations saw an uptick to Rs 1,707.46 crore compared to Rs 1,363.16 crore in the previous year, although total expenses also climbed to Rs 1,374.61 crore from Rs 1,042.22 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

