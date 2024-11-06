Pickup Plunge: Close Call at Sea

A tense moment unfolded at Maharashtra's Murud coast as a pickup vehicle dramatically plunged into the Arabian Sea. The driver, attempting to reverse onto a Ro-Ro ferry, struck the safety wall, sending the vehicle into the water. Fortunately, both occupants were rescued.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the pickup was bound for Dighi. Despite the alarming plunge, there were no casualties reported. Quick-thinking local residents played a crucial role in the rescue efforts.

The vehicle remains lodged in the water, its retrieval hampered by a rising tide. Authorities are investigating the mishap to determine the exact cause and prevent future occurrences.

