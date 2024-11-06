Left Menu

Pickup Plunge: Close Call at Sea

A pickup vehicle fell into the Arabian Sea at Maharashtra's Murud coast while attempting to board a Ro-Ro ferry. The incident, caused by hasty reverse driving, resulted in no casualties. Local residents rescued the vehicle's occupants, though the pickup remained stuck due to high tide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:33 IST
Pickup Plunge: Close Call at Sea
  • Country:
  • India

A tense moment unfolded at Maharashtra's Murud coast as a pickup vehicle dramatically plunged into the Arabian Sea. The driver, attempting to reverse onto a Ro-Ro ferry, struck the safety wall, sending the vehicle into the water. Fortunately, both occupants were rescued.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the pickup was bound for Dighi. Despite the alarming plunge, there were no casualties reported. Quick-thinking local residents played a crucial role in the rescue efforts.

The vehicle remains lodged in the water, its retrieval hampered by a rising tide. Authorities are investigating the mishap to determine the exact cause and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024