Pickup Plunge: Close Call at Sea
A pickup vehicle fell into the Arabian Sea at Maharashtra's Murud coast while attempting to board a Ro-Ro ferry. The incident, caused by hasty reverse driving, resulted in no casualties. Local residents rescued the vehicle's occupants, though the pickup remained stuck due to high tide.
- Country:
- India
A tense moment unfolded at Maharashtra's Murud coast as a pickup vehicle dramatically plunged into the Arabian Sea. The driver, attempting to reverse onto a Ro-Ro ferry, struck the safety wall, sending the vehicle into the water. Fortunately, both occupants were rescued.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the pickup was bound for Dighi. Despite the alarming plunge, there were no casualties reported. Quick-thinking local residents played a crucial role in the rescue efforts.
The vehicle remains lodged in the water, its retrieval hampered by a rising tide. Authorities are investigating the mishap to determine the exact cause and prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Minister Vows BJP Victory Amid Waqf Bill Controversy
Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Kills 3 in Maharashtra
Illegal Hunter Busted: The Tragic Fate of Maharashtra's Mouse Deer
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls