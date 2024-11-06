Left Menu

Market Surge: Investors Reap Rs 10.47 Lakh Crore

Stock investors experienced a significant increase in wealth as markets gained for two consecutive days. Driven by IT stocks, particularly Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, the Sensex soared, adding Rs 10.47 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The positive sentiment followed Trump's electoral victory, with hopes for favorable HIB visa policies.

Investors witnessed a substantial rise in their wealth, amounting to Rs 10.47 lakh crore, after the stock markets recorded gains over two consecutive days. The benchmark Sensex rose significantly, gaining momentum from technology stocks like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, each climbing over 4 per cent.

The surge was attributed to a positive global market response to Donald Trump's election victory, which bolstered local indices as investors engaged in value buying of IT stocks. The market now anticipates that the new regime will have a favorable approach towards HIB visa rules, further boosting IT shares.

All sectoral indices registered gains, with the BSE IT index soaring 4.04 per cent. Significant progress was noted in teck, realty, and industrial sectors, amongst others. Out of 3,000 advancing stocks, 968 declined and 95 remained unchanged at the BSE.

