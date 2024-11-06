Left Menu

Indian Air Force Chopper's Swift Emergency Landing in Nagaur

An Indian Air Force helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Nagaur's Merta due to a technical fault. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The chopper was en route from Jodhpur to Jaipur. After repairing the fault, the helicopter safely resumed its journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST
An Indian Air Force helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Merta area of Nagaur this Wednesday, due to a technical issue, officials reported.

The aircraft landed safely in farm fields located in Jasnagar, with no reported casualties. The incident occurred as two helicopters were traveling from Jodhpur to Jaipur. One of the pilots identified a problem that necessitated the emergency landing.

After the fault was addressed, the helicopter successfully continued its journey, as confirmed by Merta DSP Ramkaran Malinda. An expert team from the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene and resolved the technical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

