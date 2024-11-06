Indian Air Force Chopper's Swift Emergency Landing in Nagaur

An Indian Air Force helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Merta area of Nagaur this Wednesday, due to a technical issue, officials reported.

The aircraft landed safely in farm fields located in Jasnagar, with no reported casualties. The incident occurred as two helicopters were traveling from Jodhpur to Jaipur. One of the pilots identified a problem that necessitated the emergency landing.

After the fault was addressed, the helicopter successfully continued its journey, as confirmed by Merta DSP Ramkaran Malinda. An expert team from the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene and resolved the technical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)