Delhi CM's Growing Concern: Feeding Habits Threaten Street Safety

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to the city's citizens to desist from discarding food items such as chapatis on the roads, as part of an effort to maintain street safety and smooth traffic flow.

While inspecting city streets, CM Gupta witnessed an individual disposing of a chapati in a manner intended to feed stray cows. The chief minister halted her vehicle and urged the person to refrain from such actions in the future.

Emphasizing cultural values, Gupta remarked that food like chapati holds deep traditional significance and its improper disposal could endanger animals and humans alike. Gupta advocates for the feeding of stray animals in designated areas like shelters or goshalas to promote responsibility and respect for cultural norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)