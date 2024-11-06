Left Menu

Sikkim's NH 10 Maintenance Upgrade: A Lifeline for the Region

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has endorsed a strategic change in the maintenance of NH 10, transitioning responsibility to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. This move promises enhanced infrastructure, benefiting Sikkim's residents and economy, with better road conditions ensuring a safer and more efficient transport network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised the central government's decision to entrust the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) with the repair and maintenance of National Highway 10. Previously maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), NH 10 is crucial for linking Sikkim with the rest of India.

The transfer of responsibility is expected to significantly upgrade the region's infrastructure, encouraging economic growth and improving daily life for Sikkim residents. NH 10 is a vital transportation route, ensuring the flow of goods and daily commuters, underscoring its importance for the local economy.

With NHIDCL overseeing NH 10, the road will receive consistent upkeep and necessary expansions. This development is welcomed by local drivers and businesses, who depend on the highway, especially during its monsoon-prone months when landslides disrupt connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

