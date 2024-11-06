Sikkim's NH 10 Maintenance Upgrade: A Lifeline for the Region

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised the central government's decision to entrust the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) with the repair and maintenance of National Highway 10. Previously maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), NH 10 is crucial for linking Sikkim with the rest of India.

The transfer of responsibility is expected to significantly upgrade the region's infrastructure, encouraging economic growth and improving daily life for Sikkim residents. NH 10 is a vital transportation route, ensuring the flow of goods and daily commuters, underscoring its importance for the local economy.

With NHIDCL overseeing NH 10, the road will receive consistent upkeep and necessary expansions. This development is welcomed by local drivers and businesses, who depend on the highway, especially during its monsoon-prone months when landslides disrupt connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)