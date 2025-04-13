MCD Gears Up for Monsoon, Tackles Waterlogging Challenges
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to hold a crucial meeting on April 17 to discuss monsoon preparedness and waterlogging mitigation strategies. Key topics include drain desilting, nodal officers for prone areas, pump activation, inter-departmental coordination, and addressing garbage-vulnerable points and unsafe structures.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking proactive steps to prepare for the monsoon season and address waterlogging issues. A meeting scheduled for April 17 will focus on preparedness strategies, as confirmed by a civic official.
The agenda will cover the desilting of drains, appointment of nodal officers in waterlogging-prone areas, and mapping drainage systems. Supervisory staff deployment, servicing of permanent pumping stations, and strategic placement of portable pumps are also on the table.
MCD will prioritize inter-departmental coordination, particularly between engineering and sanitation departments, to ensure timely activation of pumps and manpower deployment. Attention will also be given to unsafe structures and cleanliness around sensitive areas.
