MCD Gears Up for Monsoon, Tackles Waterlogging Challenges

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking proactive steps to prepare for the monsoon season and address waterlogging issues. A meeting scheduled for April 17 will focus on preparedness strategies, as confirmed by a civic official.

The agenda will cover the desilting of drains, appointment of nodal officers in waterlogging-prone areas, and mapping drainage systems. Supervisory staff deployment, servicing of permanent pumping stations, and strategic placement of portable pumps are also on the table.

MCD will prioritize inter-departmental coordination, particularly between engineering and sanitation departments, to ensure timely activation of pumps and manpower deployment. Attention will also be given to unsafe structures and cleanliness around sensitive areas.

