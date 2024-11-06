Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Surpasses Sales Expectations, Obesity Drug Market Race Heats Up

Novo Nordisk's third-quarter sales for Wegovy exceeded expectations, relieving investors concerned about demand slowdown. Despite a tempered sales growth forecast for next year, shares rose. Novo plans to triple production to meet high demand. U.S. sales are impacted by rebate phase-outs, but obesity drug market remains highly competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:19 IST
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Surpasses Sales Expectations, Obesity Drug Market Race Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has reported third-quarter sales for its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy that exceeded forecasts, offering reassurance to investors concerned about a potential slowdown in demand. The sales data, released Wednesday, showed a total of 17.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.5 billion), surpassing analysts' expectations and marking a 48% increase from the preceding quarter.

The company's shares initially rose nearly 9% following the news. However, they later adjusted to a 1.1% increase at 1525 GMT after management indicated that next year's sales growth could be in the high teens in percentage terms, lower than the 21% analysts predicted. Novo competes with Eli Lilly in the obesity drug market, which some project could reach $150 billion by the early 2030s.

While Wegovy's success has been a relief amid pricing pressures in the U.S., Novo's diabetes drug, Ozempic, saw weaker-than-expected sales. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen emphasized the high demand outweighing supply capabilities for both companies. Meanwhile, anticipation builds around the late-stage trial data for CagriSema, Novo's upcoming weight-loss treatment, expected by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024