Tesla Races Ahead: Stock Surges Amid Trump's Presidential Victory

In a remarkable stock market shift, Tesla shares soared by 14% following the re-election of Donald Trump as President, a result supported by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

The election outcome is expected to endanger subsidies for electric vehicles, a scenario that could ironically benefit Tesla due to its significant market share and presence.

While the industry braces for potential challenges, the company may find an advantage in Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign goods, impacting competitor electric vehicle manufacturers, particularly in China.

