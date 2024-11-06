Left Menu

Tesla Races Ahead: Stock Surges Amid Trump's Presidential Victory

Tesla's stock surged 14% after Donald Trump's presidential election win, backed by Elon Musk. Despite concerns about reduced subsidies for electric vehicles, Tesla could gain from Trump's proposed foreign goods tariffs, particularly impacting Chinese EV makers. Rivals Rivian, Lucid Group, and NIO experienced share drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable stock market shift, Tesla shares soared by 14% following the re-election of Donald Trump as President, a result supported by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

The election outcome is expected to endanger subsidies for electric vehicles, a scenario that could ironically benefit Tesla due to its significant market share and presence.

While the industry braces for potential challenges, the company may find an advantage in Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign goods, impacting competitor electric vehicle manufacturers, particularly in China.

