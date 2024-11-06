Left Menu

Swiggy's IPO Debut: A Food Delivery Giant's Financial Leap

Swiggy Ltd's IPO was subscribed 12% on its first day. It received bids for around 1.9 million of 16 million available shares, with retail investors subscribing 54% and non-institutional investors 6%. Swiggy aims to raise Rs 11,327 crore to invest in technology, marketing, and debt payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:57 IST
Swiggy's IPO Debut: A Food Delivery Giant's Financial Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a subscription rate of 12% on its opening day. The IPO saw bids placed for 1,89,80,620 shares against an available 16,01,09,703 shares, according to figures provided by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Retail individual investors (RIIs) accounted for 54% of the subscription, while non-institutional investors showed a 6% interest. On Tuesday, Swiggy announced it had successfully raised Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors.

The company's shares are offered to the public at a price range of Rs 371 to Rs 390 from November 6 to 8. The IPO aims to raise a total of Rs 11,327 crore, including Rs 4,499 crore from fresh shares and Rs 6,828 crore from an offer for sale (OFS). The proceeds will be used for technology investments, marketing, debt repayment, and corporate expansion plans. Kotak Mahindra, JP Morgan, and other financial firms are leading the offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024