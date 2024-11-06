Markets Soar and Bitcoin Hits Record High as Trump Wins U.S. Presidency

Wall Street reached unprecedented peaks on Wednesday, with major global stock markets experiencing a surge. Bitcoin also achieved a record high, while the U.S. dollar prepared for its largest single-day bounce in four years following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

Trump, 78, won the presidency in a campaign marked by intensified national division. Equities see short-term benefits from economic growth, political clarity, and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to BlackRock.

Small cap U.S. stocks rallied with expectations of Trump-driven tax cuts. Meanwhile, international investors showed caution amid fears that Trump's tariffs could dampen global trade and growth. European stocks fell, and Mexico's peso dropped, highlighting global market uncertainties.

