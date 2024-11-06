Markets Soar and Bitcoin Hits Record High as Trump Wins U.S. Presidency
Global stock markets, including Wall Street, hit record highs as Bitcoin surged to an all-time high following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory. The election outcome impacted treasuries, currencies, and commodities. Uncertainty surrounds trade policies with concerns over tariffs and deficits influencing market dynamics.
Wall Street reached unprecedented peaks on Wednesday, with major global stock markets experiencing a surge. Bitcoin also achieved a record high, while the U.S. dollar prepared for its largest single-day bounce in four years following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.
Trump, 78, won the presidency in a campaign marked by intensified national division. Equities see short-term benefits from economic growth, political clarity, and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to BlackRock.
Small cap U.S. stocks rallied with expectations of Trump-driven tax cuts. Meanwhile, international investors showed caution amid fears that Trump's tariffs could dampen global trade and growth. European stocks fell, and Mexico's peso dropped, highlighting global market uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
