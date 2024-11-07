Left Menu

Macrotech Developers Acquires Bain Capital's Stake to Boost Rental Income

Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm, has acquired Bain Capital's stake in three industrial and logistics park entities for Rs 307 crore. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's rental income. The acquisition aligns with Macrotech's plans to grow its annuity income through industrial and logistics development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:51 IST
Macrotech Developers, a leading name in the real estate sector, has taken over Bain Capital's shares in three industrial and logistics park entities. The transaction, valued at Rs 307 crore, is part of a strategic plan to augment rental income.

The Lodha brand, known for housing developments, is now delving deeper into developing offices, malls, and logistics parks. This expansion strategy was laid out in a recent regulatory filing, where Macrotech disclosed that it has signed Securities Purchase Agreements with Bain Capital entities.

The shift towards digital infrastructure under the Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park brand marks Macrotech's steady progression in boosting its annuity income. This recent acquisition bolsters its commitment to sustainable growth in rental income, continuing a trend from its prior acquisition of interests from Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc.

