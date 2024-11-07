Macrotech Developers Acquires Bain Capital's Stake to Boost Rental Income

Macrotech Developers, a leading name in the real estate sector, has taken over Bain Capital's shares in three industrial and logistics park entities. The transaction, valued at Rs 307 crore, is part of a strategic plan to augment rental income.

The Lodha brand, known for housing developments, is now delving deeper into developing offices, malls, and logistics parks. This expansion strategy was laid out in a recent regulatory filing, where Macrotech disclosed that it has signed Securities Purchase Agreements with Bain Capital entities.

The shift towards digital infrastructure under the Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park brand marks Macrotech's steady progression in boosting its annuity income. This recent acquisition bolsters its commitment to sustainable growth in rental income, continuing a trend from its prior acquisition of interests from Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc.

