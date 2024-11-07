Trump's Presidency Boosts India's Export Potential

As Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States, Indian Economist Suriya Narayan has highlighted potential economic benefits for India, particularly in trade. Speaking on Thursday, Narayan noted that Trump's electoral success opens doors for Indian exports as the President-elect plans to impose a 60% duty on Chinese imports.

Narayan emphasized that this development positions India as a key exporter, especially in agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors. He pointed out that India already leads in exporting pharmaceutical products to the US and that Trump's close ties with PM Narendra Modi could further bolster bilateral trade relations.

The economist also suggested that Trump's presidency might foster European economic growth, with potential de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Trump secures his second term, Indian-Americans celebrate, hopeful for economic prosperity and strengthened US-India ties amid global challenges.

