Left Menu

Trump's Presidency Boosts India's Export Potential

Indian Economist Suriya Narayan anticipates significant benefits for India following Donald Trump's presidential victory. With Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, India sees a window for boosting exports, especially in pharmaceuticals and agriculture. Indian-Americans express optimism for improved India-US relations under Trump's leadership, leveraging his rapport with PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:59 IST
Trump's Presidency Boosts India's Export Potential
Indian Economist Suriya Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States, Indian Economist Suriya Narayan has highlighted potential economic benefits for India, particularly in trade. Speaking on Thursday, Narayan noted that Trump's electoral success opens doors for Indian exports as the President-elect plans to impose a 60% duty on Chinese imports.

Narayan emphasized that this development positions India as a key exporter, especially in agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors. He pointed out that India already leads in exporting pharmaceutical products to the US and that Trump's close ties with PM Narendra Modi could further bolster bilateral trade relations.

The economist also suggested that Trump's presidency might foster European economic growth, with potential de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Trump secures his second term, Indian-Americans celebrate, hopeful for economic prosperity and strengthened US-India ties amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024