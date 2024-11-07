Shankar Sharma's Star India: Bridging Dreams with Reality

In a significant move aimed at nurturing talent across various artistic realms, Shankar Sharma, a seasoned social worker, unveiled his new venture, Star India Film Production House. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Film City, Noida, where the launch of the production house's poster marked the beginning of a promising journey.

Sharma expressed confidence that the initiative would eliminate obstacles faced by aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers. With the inception of Star India Film Production House, he assured that talent would no longer be hindered by financial constraints or a lack of information. As part of the launch, the poster for the 'Mr., Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt' was also revealed.

The talent hunt promises to be an inclusive platform, open to individuals from all social strata and age groups, spanning fields such as modeling, singing, dancing, acting, and makeup artistry. Participants stand a chance to be featured in advertisements and reality shows, with events scheduled in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa, ensuring widespread accessibility. Sharma, who also founded the Jeevan Ki Umang Foundation, has dedicated over a decade to social service and brings his extensive experience to this ambitious project.

