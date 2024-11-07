Left Menu

Shankar Sharma's Star India: Bridging Dreams with Reality

Noted social worker Shankar Sharma has launched Star India Film Production House to help aspiring artists achieve their dreams. With initiatives like Star India Talent Hunt, talents across India can showcase their skills, irrespective of their background or financial status, ensuring opportunities for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:22 IST
Shankar Sharma's Star India: Bridging Dreams with Reality
Star India Film Production House launched, many dreams will be fulfilled through 'Mr. Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at nurturing talent across various artistic realms, Shankar Sharma, a seasoned social worker, unveiled his new venture, Star India Film Production House. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Film City, Noida, where the launch of the production house's poster marked the beginning of a promising journey.

Sharma expressed confidence that the initiative would eliminate obstacles faced by aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers. With the inception of Star India Film Production House, he assured that talent would no longer be hindered by financial constraints or a lack of information. As part of the launch, the poster for the 'Mr., Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt' was also revealed.

The talent hunt promises to be an inclusive platform, open to individuals from all social strata and age groups, spanning fields such as modeling, singing, dancing, acting, and makeup artistry. Participants stand a chance to be featured in advertisements and reality shows, with events scheduled in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa, ensuring widespread accessibility. Sharma, who also founded the Jeevan Ki Umang Foundation, has dedicated over a decade to social service and brings his extensive experience to this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024