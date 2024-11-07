Dollar Dips Following Fed Speculation and Trump's Impact
The dollar declined after hitting a four-month high post-Trump's election win, with markets awaiting Federal Reserve decisions. U.S. equities surged, while the yen weakened. Market speculation involves potential delays in Fed rate cuts. Bitcoin and Ether showed volatility amid global currency fluctuations.
The dollar saw a decrease on Thursday after achieving its peak in four months following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory. Market participants are now keenly eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. The expected focus today is whether the Fed will implement a rate cut of 25 basis points.
Weak October jobs data, complicated by recent hurricanes and labor strikes, has raised questions about the labor market's fragility. Trump's win has triggered speculation on the Fed's pace of reducing rates, as his immigration and tariff policies might heighten inflation.
Despite U.S. equities hitting record highs, indicating investor confidence in Trump, the dollar strengthening alongside rising U.S. Treasury yields suggests a less dovish Federal Reserve. Markets anticipate a 67% possibility of a December rate cut, with the dollar index slipping slightly but the euro and sterling strengthening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
