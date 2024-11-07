Left Menu

Dollar Dips Following Fed Speculation and Trump's Impact

The dollar declined after hitting a four-month high post-Trump's election win, with markets awaiting Federal Reserve decisions. U.S. equities surged, while the yen weakened. Market speculation involves potential delays in Fed rate cuts. Bitcoin and Ether showed volatility amid global currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:54 IST
Dollar Dips Following Fed Speculation and Trump's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw a decrease on Thursday after achieving its peak in four months following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory. Market participants are now keenly eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. The expected focus today is whether the Fed will implement a rate cut of 25 basis points.

Weak October jobs data, complicated by recent hurricanes and labor strikes, has raised questions about the labor market's fragility. Trump's win has triggered speculation on the Fed's pace of reducing rates, as his immigration and tariff policies might heighten inflation.

Despite U.S. equities hitting record highs, indicating investor confidence in Trump, the dollar strengthening alongside rising U.S. Treasury yields suggests a less dovish Federal Reserve. Markets anticipate a 67% possibility of a December rate cut, with the dollar index slipping slightly but the euro and sterling strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024