Left Menu

India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy

Nomura anticipates over 7% CAGR in India's electricity demand from FY24 to FY27, driven by economic growth, electrification, and emerging sectors like data centres, EVs, and green hydrogen. Solar and wind energy will supply 75% of incremental demand by FY25, aligning with India's renewable targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:55 IST
India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy
Representative image (Photo: Nomura report). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's power sector is on the brink of a transformative surge as Nomura projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 7% in electricity demand between FY24 and FY27. This anticipated growth is driven by accelerating economic activity, increased electrification, and burgeoning demand from data centres, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and green hydrogen production.

With changing weather patterns contributing to supply deficits, electricity consumption in FY25 alone is expected to rise by 7.2% year-on-year. India's strides in renewable energy adoption continue to impress, with projections that renewables will supply 35% of the country's electricity in FY25.

Solar and wind energy are poised to meet roughly three-quarters of the new power demand by FY25, with solar energy expected to grow by 23% annually. This aligns with India's ambitious targets, pivoting towards 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, cementing its position as a global leader in green energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024