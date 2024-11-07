Left Menu

Goa: A Resilient Comeback as India's Premier Tourist Destination

Goa's tourism sector experiences robust growth, with over 8 million domestic visitors in 2023. Efforts to improve international connectivity and strengthen safety measures are underway. The state is attracting new international flights and has initiatives to enhance safety, making it a preferred choice for diverse travelers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:28 IST
Goa: A Resilient Comeback as India's Premier Tourist Destination
Goa's Tourism Sector on the Rise: Record Domestic Visitors, Growing International Arrivals, and a Focus on Sustainability. Image Credit: ANI
Goa is experiencing a remarkable surge in domestic tourism, recording over 8 million visitors in 2023. This marks a significant growth surpassing pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives to position Goa as a top choice for Indian travelers.

While global travel faced hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa's international tourism is steadily recovering, with foreign arrivals reaching over 450,000 this year. The easing of travel restrictions has contributed to this rebound, highlighting Goa's resilience.

The state is working to address challenges, particularly in enhancing international air connectivity and managing costs that could steer potential tourists elsewhere. Efforts include improving infrastructure and launching safety initiatives like the "Pink Force" and Beach Vigil App, which bolster Goa's reputation as a safe, family-friendly destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

