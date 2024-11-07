Brookfield India REIT Announces Major Fundraising Initiative

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has unveiled a strategy to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through unit issuances to institutional investors, aiming to reduce its debt load and fuel future growth prospects.

The trust's net operating income has surged by 40% to Rs 485.8 crore in the second quarter, as revealed in its latest financial disclosures. Additionally, Brookfield announced an Rs 220.8 crore distribution to unitholders for the same period.

Brookfield India REIT's portfolio includes 10 Grade A properties across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Spanning over 28.9 million square feet, the trust has capitalized on robust office space demand, achieving 1 million square feet in gross leasing.

