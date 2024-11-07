Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT Announces Major Fundraising Initiative

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise Rs 3,500 crore by issuing units to institutional investors. The move aims to reduce debt and support future growth. The company reported a 40% increase in its net operating income to Rs 485.8 crore for Q2 of this fiscal year.

Brookfield India REIT Announces Major Fundraising Initiative
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has unveiled a strategy to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through unit issuances to institutional investors, aiming to reduce its debt load and fuel future growth prospects.

The trust's net operating income has surged by 40% to Rs 485.8 crore in the second quarter, as revealed in its latest financial disclosures. Additionally, Brookfield announced an Rs 220.8 crore distribution to unitholders for the same period.

Brookfield India REIT's portfolio includes 10 Grade A properties across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Spanning over 28.9 million square feet, the trust has capitalized on robust office space demand, achieving 1 million square feet in gross leasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

