Prayagraj Railway Division's Multilingual Makeover

For the first time, the Prayagraj Railway Division will introduce multilingual announcements at railway stations, as announced by a senior official on Thursday.

This initiative aims to accommodate India's linguistic diversity by providing train information in 10 regional languages along with Hindi and English, facilitating a more inclusive experience for all passengers.

According to Senior PRO Amit Malviya, the project will be implemented during the Mahakumbh, offering convenience to travelers and devotees alike. Announcers from different divisions will deliver information, with plans to strategically guide passengers to their destinations efficiently.

