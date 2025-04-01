Ashwani Kumar Shines in Mumbai Indians' Dominant Win Over KKR
Mumbai Indians registered a commanding victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, bowling them out for 116. New Zealand's Kane Williamson lauded MI's strategy. Ashwani Kumar's impressive IPL debut with a four-wicket haul was key. Piyush Chawla criticized KKR's strategy and praised Hardik Pandya's captaincy.
In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Mumbai Indians bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for just 116 runs in their latest IPL encounter. The win has opened MI's account in the current league edition, marking a significant turnaround after two initial losses.
Star bowler Ashwani Kumar stood out with a record-breaking four-wicket haul on his IPL debut, earning praise from cricketing greats including New Zealand's Kane Williamson. The match, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, saw MI dominate in every phase, stifling KKR's attempts to establish partnerships.
Former cricketer Piyush Chawla critiqued KKR's approach, highlighting their inability to adapt to conditions. Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya's tactical acumen was praised, as his decision-making and effective use of seamers turned the tide in MI's favor.
