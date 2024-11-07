VA Tech WABAG's Profitable Growth Surge
VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a water treatment company, reported consolidated profits of Rs 70.3 crore for July-September 2024, marking a growth from Rs 60.1 crore last year. This success is attributed to a strategic focus on technology and international projects, driving total income to Rs 714.1 crore.
- Country:
- India
VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a leader in water treatment technology, announced a significant rise in consolidated profits for the July-September 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 70.3 crore. This marks a considerable increase from Rs 60.1 crore in the same quarter last year, demonstrating the company's continued financial strength.
Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal credited this period of growth to the company's strategic focus on technology, as well as its emphasis on industrial and international projects. As a result, the company reported a consolidated total income rise to Rs 714.1 crore, up from Rs 680.4 crore during the prior year's corresponding quarter.
For the first half of the financial year ending September 30, 2024, WABAG registered a total income of Rs 1,346 crore, compared to Rs 1,258.9 crore a year ago. The company's robust order book, valued at over Rs 146 billion, includes a diverse mix of EPC and Operations and Maintenance projects across India and international markets, ensuring a strong financial future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
East Asia Faces New Economic Shifts: Technology’s Role in Growth and Jobs
Innovations in Drone Technology and 3D-Printed Homes Unveiled
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Deepfake Technology Menace
Global Trade & Technology Council Celebrates Diplomatic Achievements at Gala Night
Maharashtra leading in industry technology & infrastructure; Viksit Maharashtra important for achieving Viksit Bharat goal: Jaishankar.