Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG's Profitable Growth Surge

VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a water treatment company, reported consolidated profits of Rs 70.3 crore for July-September 2024, marking a growth from Rs 60.1 crore last year. This success is attributed to a strategic focus on technology and international projects, driving total income to Rs 714.1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:55 IST
VA Tech WABAG's Profitable Growth Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a leader in water treatment technology, announced a significant rise in consolidated profits for the July-September 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 70.3 crore. This marks a considerable increase from Rs 60.1 crore in the same quarter last year, demonstrating the company's continued financial strength.

Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal credited this period of growth to the company's strategic focus on technology, as well as its emphasis on industrial and international projects. As a result, the company reported a consolidated total income rise to Rs 714.1 crore, up from Rs 680.4 crore during the prior year's corresponding quarter.

For the first half of the financial year ending September 30, 2024, WABAG registered a total income of Rs 1,346 crore, compared to Rs 1,258.9 crore a year ago. The company's robust order book, valued at over Rs 146 billion, includes a diverse mix of EPC and Operations and Maintenance projects across India and international markets, ensuring a strong financial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024