VA Tech WABAG's Profitable Growth Surge

VA Tech WABAG Ltd, a leader in water treatment technology, announced a significant rise in consolidated profits for the July-September 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 70.3 crore. This marks a considerable increase from Rs 60.1 crore in the same quarter last year, demonstrating the company's continued financial strength.

Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal credited this period of growth to the company's strategic focus on technology, as well as its emphasis on industrial and international projects. As a result, the company reported a consolidated total income rise to Rs 714.1 crore, up from Rs 680.4 crore during the prior year's corresponding quarter.

For the first half of the financial year ending September 30, 2024, WABAG registered a total income of Rs 1,346 crore, compared to Rs 1,258.9 crore a year ago. The company's robust order book, valued at over Rs 146 billion, includes a diverse mix of EPC and Operations and Maintenance projects across India and international markets, ensuring a strong financial future.

