Italy Launches Probe into Sinochem's Stake in Pirelli

Italy is investigating China's Sinochem, Pirelli's largest shareholder, for possibly breaching rules meant to safeguard national strategic assets.

Pirelli revealed that the investigation is based on Italy's 'golden power' provisions, aimed at limiting access to sensitive information and enhancing decision-making control over strategic assets.

Sinochem, which holds a 37% stake in Pirelli, denies any wrongdoing. The probe underscores the tiremaker's crucial sensor technology used for collecting critical data.

