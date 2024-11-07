Indian Hotels Company Ltd Sees Profit Surge with Strategic Moves

Indian Hotels Company Ltd announced a significant spike in net profits, reaching Rs 582.71 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25, attributed largely to consolidation in its air and institutional catering arm, TajSATS. In comparison, the previous year's profit stood at Rs 178.97 crore.

The company witnessed a boost in revenue from operations, jumping to Rs 1,826.12 crore, up from Rs 1,433.20 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, expenses increased to Rs 1,502.01 crore from the preceding year's Rs 1,248.68 crore.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal highlighted the 28% revenue growth and emphasized continued double-digit growth fueled by new business developments. IHCL will soon manage The Claridges, New Delhi, and aims to acquire a majority stake in Tree of Life brand holding company.

