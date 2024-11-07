Left Menu

Swiggy's IPO Gains Momentum: A Glimpse into the $11.3 Billion Valuation

Swiggy's IPO secured 35% subscription by its second day. Retail Individual Investors showed strong interest. The company plans to raise Rs 11,327 crore, backed by anchor investments of Rs 5,085 crore. Funds target technology investment, marketing, and debt reduction. Valuation hits USD 11.3 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:22 IST
Swiggy's IPO Gains Momentum: A Glimpse into the $11.3 Billion Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO) managed to secure a 35% subscription by the end of its second day in the market. According to NSE data, the share sale received bids for over 5.5 million shares out of the 16 million shares on offer.

The IPO's retail individual investors section saw an 84% subscription rate, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 28%. Conversely, non-institutional investors made up a smaller portion with only 14% subscription.

Swiggy, the prominent Bengaluru-based food delivery service, aims to raise an impressive Rs 11,327 crore through the IPO. The company has already amassed Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors, with share prices ranging between Rs 371 and Rs 390. This latest move pegs Swiggy's valuation at around USD 11.3 billion. Swiggy intends to use the funds for technological investments, brand marketing, debt payment, and potential growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024