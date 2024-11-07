Khurda-Balangir Rail Project Advances with CRS Nod

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has hit a significant milestone with the Commissioner of Railway Safety approving the 16.2-km stretch linking Jharmunda and Boudh stations.

This crucial development marks an advance in the ongoing construction, aimed at improving connectivity to Odisha's interior regions.

The remaining sections are advancing swiftly, with the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line poised to play a transformative role in regional transportation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)