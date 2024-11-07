Khurda-Balangir Rail Project Advances with CRS Nod
The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has reached a key milestone with the approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the 16.2-km Jharmunda-Boudh stretch. This development is vital for enhancing connectivity in Odisha. Progress on other sections continues, despite engineering challenges through rugged terrains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
This crucial development marks an advance in the ongoing construction, aimed at improving connectivity to Odisha's interior regions.
The remaining sections are advancing swiftly, with the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line poised to play a transformative role in regional transportation and economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
