Khurda-Balangir Rail Project Advances with CRS Nod

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has reached a key milestone with the approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the 16.2-km Jharmunda-Boudh stretch. This development is vital for enhancing connectivity in Odisha. Progress on other sections continues, despite engineering challenges through rugged terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:44 IST
The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project has hit a significant milestone with the Commissioner of Railway Safety approving the 16.2-km stretch linking Jharmunda and Boudh stations.

This crucial development marks an advance in the ongoing construction, aimed at improving connectivity to Odisha's interior regions.

The remaining sections are advancing swiftly, with the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line poised to play a transformative role in regional transportation and economic growth.

