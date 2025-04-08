India's Concerns Over China's Water Projects on Tibet's Yarlung Tsangpo River

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao has raised alarm over China's construction of a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, emphasizing the significant threat it poses to water security and ecological balance across India's Northeast region.

Speaking at an international seminar in Guwahati, Gao warned that the dam, part of China's larger water diversion plan, could drastically reduce the Brahmaputra River's water flow. This potential reduction threatens not only the river's ecological health but also the livelihoods of local populations dependent on its resources.

Gao criticized the absence of a water-sharing treaty between India and China, calling for urgent diplomatic engagement to address this looming crisis. He underscored that without collaborative agreements, China's unilateral decisions could unleash catastrophic environmental consequences, akin to the devastating flood China caused in 2000 when it released a massive volume of water.

(With inputs from agencies.)