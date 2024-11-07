Highway Horror: Bus Overturns Near Rochester

A bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester, New York, causing the highway's closure in both directions Thursday morning. The incident prompted immediate rescue operations, though it remained unclear if there were any serious injuries at the time of reporting.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement acknowledging the first responders' prompt action and expressing hope for the passengers' safety. The bus rollover attracted significant attention, with video footage on social media showing ambulances responding to the scene.

Inquiries for further information have been made to local police as the situation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)