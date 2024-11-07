Left Menu

Highway Horror: Bus Overturns Near Rochester

A bus rolled over on Interstate 490 near Rochester, closing the highway and triggering rescue operations. Governor Kathy Hochul expressed gratitude to first responders and concern for potential injuries while video footage showed ambulances on site. The incident halted traffic in both directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:15 IST
Highway Horror: Bus Overturns Near Rochester
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester, New York, causing the highway's closure in both directions Thursday morning. The incident prompted immediate rescue operations, though it remained unclear if there were any serious injuries at the time of reporting.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement acknowledging the first responders' prompt action and expressing hope for the passengers' safety. The bus rollover attracted significant attention, with video footage on social media showing ambulances responding to the scene.

Inquiries for further information have been made to local police as the situation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024