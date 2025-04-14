Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Interstate Arms Suppliers

Sunil Tanwar and Rahul, notorious interstate arms suppliers, were arrested by Delhi Police in Rohini. Both have a criminal past with Tanwar linked to illegal weapons supply in North India. Police recovered two pistols and eight cartridges. Their arrest concludes a search involving crimes across multiple states.

In a significant crackdown on the illegal arms trade in northern India, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two notorious criminals, Sunil Tanwar and his associate Rahul, in the capital's Rohini sector. Riding a new BMW motorcycle with a temporary license, the duo was intercepted and arrested on Monday.

Both men, wanted for numerous arms-related offenses, were reportedly involved in the illegal supply of firearms across regions including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, according to police sources. The arrest yielded two semi-automatic pistols and eight live cartridges, adding to their extensive criminal profiles.

Tanwar, hailing from a village in UP, and Rahul from Ghaziabad, have long been associated with gang activities and were influenced by the late gangster Ankit Gurjar during their incarceration. Their apprehension marks a critical step in addressing organized crime in the region, with the Delhi Police coordinating with Uttar Pradesh law enforcement to further the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

