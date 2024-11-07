Left Menu

Embassy REIT Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Shake-up

Embassy Office Parks REIT has appointed Ritwik Bhattacharjee as interim CEO following the suspension of Arvind Maiya by SEBI. Bhattacharjee, a founding team member of Embassy REIT, has been with the firm since its inception and previously held the role of Chief Investment Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:07 IST
Embassy REIT Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Shake-up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Embassy Office Parks REIT has announced the appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as its interim Chief Executive Officer. This move follows an order by SEBI that suspended the previous CEO, Arvind Maiya, due to regulatory violations.

Bhattacharjee, a key figure in Embassy REIT since its 2019 market debut, ascends to this role from his recent position as Chief Investment Officer. His financial acumen is backed by over a decade of experience as an investment banker with firms such as Nomura and Citi.

Embassy REIT, India's pioneer publicly listed real estate trust, manages a vast portfolio, serving prominent clients in their extensive office spaces. The firm's leadership change comes in response to a SEBI directive rooted in a NFRA order that has serious implications for Maiya's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024