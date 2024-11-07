Embassy REIT Appoints Interim CEO Amid Leadership Shake-up

In a significant leadership transition, Embassy Office Parks REIT has announced the appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as its interim Chief Executive Officer. This move follows an order by SEBI that suspended the previous CEO, Arvind Maiya, due to regulatory violations.

Bhattacharjee, a key figure in Embassy REIT since its 2019 market debut, ascends to this role from his recent position as Chief Investment Officer. His financial acumen is backed by over a decade of experience as an investment banker with firms such as Nomura and Citi.

Embassy REIT, India's pioneer publicly listed real estate trust, manages a vast portfolio, serving prominent clients in their extensive office spaces. The firm's leadership change comes in response to a SEBI directive rooted in a NFRA order that has serious implications for Maiya's career.

