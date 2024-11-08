Left Menu

Manolo Blahnik Steps into China: A New Chapter for Luxury Footwear

Luxury shoe brand Manolo Blahnik opens its first store in mainland China after a 22-year legal battle over trademark rights. The brand plans further expansions in China, starting with Beijing and Chengdu. This move comes as luxury markets face challenges amidst economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 08:48 IST
Manolo Blahnik, the prestigious shoe brand known for its iconic presence on 'Sex and the City,' has inaugurated its first store in mainland China after a prolonged 22-year legal tussle over trademark rights. This expansion signals the brand's strategic growth in the Asian market.

The Shanghai store, located in the luxury hub of Plaza 66, is the beginning of a series of planned openings, with Beijing and Chengdu next in line. This step comes after the resolution of a legal challenge that previously barred the brand from trading under its name in China, a challenge resolved by a favorable ruling from the Supreme People's Court of China.

Despite market challenges faced by luxury brands in China, Manolo Blahnik remains optimistic, planning to capture a slice of the $5 billion luxury footwear market by competing with established names like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

