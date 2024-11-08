Left Menu

Firozabad Bus Accident Leaves 16 Injured

A private bus traveling from Hamirpur to Hathras collided with a pole in Firozabad. The accident caused injuries to 16 passengers, 14 of whom were treated and released, while two remain hospitalized in critical condition. The passengers were brick kiln workers from Hathras.

In a concerning turn of events, a private bus traveling from Hamirpur to Hathras met with an accident in Firozabad, ramming into a pole and causing injuries to 16 passengers, police reported on Friday.

The mishap occurred near Chanaura, within the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station. Authorities stated that of the 16 injured, 14 received first-aid treatment and were discharged. However, two passengers, suffering critical injuries, have been hospitalized.

Ramgarh police station SHO, Sanjeev Kumar Dubey, informed that the affected passengers were on their way to Hathras, where they are employed at a local brick kiln in Iglas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

