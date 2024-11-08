Firozabad Bus Accident Leaves 16 Injured

In a concerning turn of events, a private bus traveling from Hamirpur to Hathras met with an accident in Firozabad, ramming into a pole and causing injuries to 16 passengers, police reported on Friday.

The mishap occurred near Chanaura, within the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station. Authorities stated that of the 16 injured, 14 received first-aid treatment and were discharged. However, two passengers, suffering critical injuries, have been hospitalized.

Ramgarh police station SHO, Sanjeev Kumar Dubey, informed that the affected passengers were on their way to Hathras, where they are employed at a local brick kiln in Iglas.

(With inputs from agencies.)