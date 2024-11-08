Premium Plast Limited Triumphs with EICHER's Quality and Delivery Excellence Award

In a notable accolade for enhanced supply chain proficiency, Premium Plast Limited, recognized by the National Stock Exchange as PREMIUM, has secured the prestigious 'Quality and Delivery Excellence Award' from the EICHER Bus division. This praise underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality and precision in providing high-grade plastic components, particularly for VECV Ltd.'s Bus Body Plant.

Since its founding, Premium Plast has successfully expanded its offerings from a modest count of two components to producing over 600, now catering to a diverse array of sectors such as automotive, industrial, electrical, and specialized packaging. Operating across two state-of-the-art facilities, Premium Plast employs cutting-edge technology to maintain high precision and efficiency, ensuring compliance with rigorous quality standards for a wide range of industries.

Mr. Chetan Dave of Premium Plast highlighted the award as a significant endorsement of the company's dedication to quality and pursuit of excellence across all manufactured components. The company's commitment is further galvanized by the recognition, propelling it to consistently meet and exceed client expectations while pioneering innovative solutions that redefine industry standards. As the company advances, it remains dedicated to elevating quality benchmarks in both product delivery and supply chain performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)