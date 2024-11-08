Left Menu

Whirlpool of India Sees Profitable Surge: A 40% Leap in Quarterly Earnings

Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a 40.13% increase in consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 53.53 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 12.58% to Rs 1,713 crore, while total expenses rose by 12.35% to Rs 1,688.95 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:53 IST
Whirlpool of India Sees Profitable Surge: A 40% Leap in Quarterly Earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Whirlpool of India Ltd has reported a significant rise in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024. The company's consolidated net profit soared by 40.13%, reaching Rs 53.53 crore, compared to Rs 38.20 crore in the same period last year.

The company, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, also saw a 12.58% increase in its revenue from operations during the period, totaling Rs 1,713 crore, up from Rs 1,521.56 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses for Whirlpool of India reached Rs 1,688.95 crore, marking a 12.35% rise. Shares of the company, however, settled 1.65% lower at Rs 2,041.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024