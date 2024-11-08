Whirlpool of India Sees Profitable Surge: A 40% Leap in Quarterly Earnings

Whirlpool of India Ltd has reported a significant rise in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024. The company's consolidated net profit soared by 40.13%, reaching Rs 53.53 crore, compared to Rs 38.20 crore in the same period last year.

The company, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, also saw a 12.58% increase in its revenue from operations during the period, totaling Rs 1,713 crore, up from Rs 1,521.56 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses for Whirlpool of India reached Rs 1,688.95 crore, marking a 12.35% rise. Shares of the company, however, settled 1.65% lower at Rs 2,041.65 on the BSE.

