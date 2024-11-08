Left Menu

China's Cautious Debt Package Amid Global Tensions

China announced a 10 trillion yuan debt package to address local government financing and stabilize economic growth amid potential trade pressures from Donald Trump's U.S. presidency. The measures aim to restructure debt rather than inject immediate economic stimulus, with plans to support trade firms and export credit insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST
China has revealed a 10 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion) debt initiative aimed at alleviating local government financial constraints and boosting economic growth as uncertainty looms following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. In contrast to previous stimulus efforts, the package focuses on long-term debt restructuring rather than immediate economic injection.

Finance Minister Lan Foan announced that additional stimulative measures are forthcoming, yet analysts suggest Beijing is holding back ahead of Trump's official inauguration. China's cabinet approved extensions on export credit insurance coverage and support for trade companies in a step reflecting growing trade risk apprehensions.

The fiscal package falls short of market expectations for a significant stimulus, with experts like Huang Xuefeng noting it primarily addresses existing hidden debts. As pressure mounts from high local government debt and reduced revenues, China's broader economic growth targets and responses to looming tariffs under the new U.S. administration remain focal discussion points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

