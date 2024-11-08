China's Cautious Debt Package Amid Global Tensions

China has revealed a 10 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion) debt initiative aimed at alleviating local government financial constraints and boosting economic growth as uncertainty looms following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. In contrast to previous stimulus efforts, the package focuses on long-term debt restructuring rather than immediate economic injection.

Finance Minister Lan Foan announced that additional stimulative measures are forthcoming, yet analysts suggest Beijing is holding back ahead of Trump's official inauguration. China's cabinet approved extensions on export credit insurance coverage and support for trade companies in a step reflecting growing trade risk apprehensions.

The fiscal package falls short of market expectations for a significant stimulus, with experts like Huang Xuefeng noting it primarily addresses existing hidden debts. As pressure mounts from high local government debt and reduced revenues, China's broader economic growth targets and responses to looming tariffs under the new U.S. administration remain focal discussion points.

