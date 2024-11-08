Maruti Suzuki's Strategic Alliance with HSBC for Dealer Empowerment

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Friday a new strategic partnership with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation India to enhance inventory funding for its dealers.

This agreement is set to benefit over 4,000 of the company's sales outlets nationwide by providing comprehensive financial solutions to support their working capital needs.

Both Maruti Suzuki and HSBC India aim to bring innovative financing strategies to aid dealers at every stage of their business growth, utilizing their combined expertise and product offerings to meet the evolving demands of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)