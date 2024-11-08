Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Strategic Alliance with HSBC for Dealer Empowerment

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation India to provide inventory funding for over 4,000 sales outlets across the country. This collaboration aims to offer innovative financing solutions to meet the working capital needs of the company's dealer partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Friday a new strategic partnership with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation India to enhance inventory funding for its dealers.

This agreement is set to benefit over 4,000 of the company's sales outlets nationwide by providing comprehensive financial solutions to support their working capital needs.

Both Maruti Suzuki and HSBC India aim to bring innovative financing strategies to aid dealers at every stage of their business growth, utilizing their combined expertise and product offerings to meet the evolving demands of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

