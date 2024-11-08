Muted Wall Street Open as High Hopes Meet Economic Uncertainty
Wall Street anticipates a muted open following a post-election rally under Trump's potential regulatory regime and the Fed's decision to cut rates. Indexes close near record highs, fueled by lower borrowing expectations. Investor interest surges as chips and stocks promise gains amid political shifts and bond yield highs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:04 IST
Wall Street is poised for a muted opening as investors react to both a post-election rally speculated under President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated regulatory changes and the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut.
The S&P 500 surpassed the significant 6,000 benchmark, inspiring further investor confidence, while Trump's spending plans and proposed tariff hikes pose potential inflation challenges on the horizon.
Amidst these developments, key U.S. indexes closed near record highs, setting up for impressive weekly gains, while Airbnb and Pinterest stocks took noticeable hits due to earnings reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
