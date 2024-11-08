Left Menu

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Ascends to Ficci Presidency

Emami Limited's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, is slated to be the next Ficci president for 2024-25. Agarwal, currently Ficci's Senior Vice President, will succeed Anish Shah of Mahindra & Mahindra. He leads Emami Group’s FMCG segment.

Updated: 08-11-2024 21:00 IST
  • India

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited, has been chosen as the president-elect for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) for the term 2024-25.

Agarwal, who currently serves as Ficci's Senior Vice President, will take over the presidency from Mahindra & Mahindra's Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah, following the 97th Annual General Meeting set for November 21.

As a second-generation leader of the Emami Group, a diversified business worth USD 3.1 billion, Agarwal heads the FMCG operations of Emami Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

