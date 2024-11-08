Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Ascends to Ficci Presidency
Emami Limited's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, is slated to be the next Ficci president for 2024-25. Agarwal, currently Ficci's Senior Vice President, will succeed Anish Shah of Mahindra & Mahindra. He leads Emami Group’s FMCG segment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited, has been chosen as the president-elect for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) for the term 2024-25.
Agarwal, who currently serves as Ficci's Senior Vice President, will take over the presidency from Mahindra & Mahindra's Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah, following the 97th Annual General Meeting set for November 21.
As a second-generation leader of the Emami Group, a diversified business worth USD 3.1 billion, Agarwal heads the FMCG operations of Emami Limited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsha Vardhan Agarwal
- Ficci
- Emami
- Anish Shah
- president
- 2024-25
- industry
- FMCG
- leadership
- conglomerate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sitharaman Discusses Global Financial Reforms with World Bank President
President's Educational Sojourn: Murmu's Confluence with Chhattisgarh Academia
Tibetan President Applauds Modi-Xi Dialogue Amid Skepticism
Hindalco Joins Global Copper Leaders: Enhancing the Industry
Telecom Industry Urges Relief from AGR Fees, Calls for Reduced Licence Fee