Pakistan's Power Surge: Relief Package Brings Economic Hope

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a three-month electricity relief package aiming to alleviate economic strain. It provides substantial savings for domestic, industrial, and commercial users. Highlighted as a strategic move, it aims to boost productivity and growth, supported by high foreign remittances and reduced inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:06 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has introduced a three-month electricity relief package to ease the economic burden on citizens and businesses in the financially struggling nation.

The package, effective from December through February, promises savings ranging from Rs 11.42 to Rs 26 per unit, delivering financial relief across various consumer categories.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the initiative's role in spurring economic growth by boosting productivity and exports, supported by recent economic indicators like record foreign remittances and reduced inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

